LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum is set to host its Spring Break Staycation Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17.

The Buddy Holly Center will have activities from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The Silent Wings Museum will have activities from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Activities are $1 with museum admission fees where applicable.

Children younger than six will require adult supervision. Parents are welcome to create art with their children. No registration is required, but supplies are limited.

Check the schedule below for further details.

Buddy Holly Center Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: Jazz Instruments

Wednesday: DIY Trumpets

Thursday: Blow Paint

Friday: Walk of Fame Stars

Silent Wings Museum Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: Color Melting Coffee Filter

Wednesday: DIY Barometer

Thursday: Straw Rockets

Friday: DIY Parachute