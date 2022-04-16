LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Primrose School Lubbock South:



What:

The Primrose School Lubbock South will host its annual Spring Fling fundraising event benefitting The Ronald McDonald House and Primrose Schools Children’s Foundation.

Who:

Families are invited to participate in fun activities, including bounce houses, face paint, carnival games, dunk tank, cake walk, food trucks & more!

When:

April 23rd from 10 AM – 2 PM

Where:

Primrose School of Lubbock South

10930 York Avenue

Lubbock, TX 79416

Why:

Of the money raised at the event, half will go to The Ronald McDonald House and the remaining amount will be donated to the Primrose Schools Children’s Foundation®. The Primrose Schools Children’s Foundation combines the fundraising efforts of all Primrose schools to create a greater positive impact for children in need.

Spring Fling event is part of our annual Primrose PromiseSM efforts to forge a brighter path for all children. Primrose values social responsibility as a foundation for character development and teaches students about the importance of giving without expectation year-round.

(Flyer provided in a press release from Primrose School of Lubbock South)

About Primrose Schools®

(Press release from Primrose School Lubbock South)