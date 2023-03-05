Are you ready to "spring forward" one hour?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio with our spring severe weather season just around the corner.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “fall back ” again on Sunday, November 5, 2023.