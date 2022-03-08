Are you ready to "spring forward" one hour?

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time will return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Sunday, March 13 at 2:00 a.m. Central Time.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need changed.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio since our spring severe weather season just around the corner.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “fall back” again on Sunday, November 6, 2022.