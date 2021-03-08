“Spring Forward”: Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 14, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as we are entering our spring severe weather season.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “fall back” again on Sunday, November 7, 2021.