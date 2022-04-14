LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center confirmed the postponement of a charity drag show, which was scheduled for Thursday evening. The public event was to benefit a group called Equality Texas.

TTUHSC said, “The Office of Global Health and Gender & Sexualities Alliance’s Spring Queening charity drag show scheduled for tonight (April 14) has been postponed to allow for additional coordination and planning.”

TTUHSC also said, “More information will be shared once available.”

Billed as “Spring Queening,” it was to be open to “fans of all ages.” On Wednesday, the event drew the attention of thefederalist.com, which criticized the TTUHSC as “raising money to defend mutilating children.”

Thefederalist.com said, “‘Cash tips’ received by the drag queens at the Thursday night showcase will go to the political action group Equality Texas, an organization that defends and promotes genital mutilation and the use of dangerous chemicals on children as ‘health care.’”

An event poster on Instagram said, “Please bring $1 bills,” and, “All proceeds will be donated to Equality Texas.”

Equality Texas issued a statement in February in favor of what it called “gender-affirming care.”