LUBBOCK, Texas — A Sprinkles Cupcakes location will be opening in Lubbock in November, confirmed the company’s local marketing manager on Friday.

There is a bakery storefront opening on 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue in the Village Shopping Center, the company said. Additionally, there will be an ATM onsite at the new shopping center on 114th Street and Slide Road.

“We can’t wait to spread joy here in Lubbock with you,” said Sprinkles Cupcakes.