LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Sprinkles Cupcakes officially announced its grand opening date in the Hub City.

A press release stated the bakery is thrilled to open its doors on Thursday, November 9 at The Village Shopping Center located at 8004 Quaker Avenue, Suite C.

On November 9, the bakery will be open during its normal store hours from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to the release.

Sprinkles will be handing out sweet goods for its “early bird promotion” to the first 50 guests through its doors, said the release. The first 50 guests will receive a ”cupcake on the house.”

Additionally, the first 200 guests will have an opportunity to enter a contest for a chance to win a year’s supply of cupcakes.

According to the release, the Hub City was a perfect choice to be the new home for Sprinkles Cupcake due to its “vibrant community and growing demand for exquisitely handcrafted cupcakes.”

Expanding to West Texas was a “natural choice” because of other successful bakeries in Houston, Dallas and Austin, the release expressed.

Sprinkles Cupcake is currently looking to complete its staff. To join its bakery team, apply here.