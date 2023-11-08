LUBBOCK, Texas—Get ready to satisfy your sweetest cravings because Sprinkles Cupcakes is in Lubbock! Their grand opening is Thursday, November 9 at 8004 Quaker Avenue, in The Village Shopping Center. The first 50 guests will be greeted with a delightful surprise, a free cupcake. The first 200 guests will have a chance to win a year’s supply of cupcakes. And don’t forget about their famous Cupcake ATMs that offers freshly baked cupcakes all day and all night for that sweet craving. Find out more about this sweetness on Instagram, @sprinklescupcakes, and you can always preorder at order.sprinkles.com.