LUBBOCK, Texas — A popular cupcake bakery chain announced that it will open in Lubbock in 2023.

Sprinkles confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that the bakery plans to arrive in the Hub City by late Fall and will be located at The Village Shopping center at 8004 Quaker Avenue, unit C.

Sprinkles Cupcakes was established in 2005 in Beverly Hills, California and has since expanded its bakery to 9 states, including Texas. Not only does Sprinkles have its normal stores, it also has its own stand alone ATM cupcake dispensaries.

