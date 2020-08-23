Spur ISD moves to remote learning after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

SPUR, Texas — Spur Independent School District will temporarily switch to remote learning after one of its employees and multiple students tested positive for COVID-19.

The remote learning will last for two weeks, and the school plans to return to in-person classes on September 7.

The employee and students that tested positive are in quarantine and will remain there until they are medically cleared to be released, per the school district. The students were in high school and junior high.

Spur ISD will notify the families of students who are believed to have been in close contact with those who tested positive.

Read Spur ISD’s full statement below:

Spur ISD administration has been notified that one of its employees and multiple high school and junior high students have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member and the students are currently being quarantined and will remain so pending medical release. We are currently in the process of determine students who will be considered to have close contact and will be notifying you soon if your child is considered to have had close contact. Spur ISD staff members and students who have been identified as having had “close contact” with the employee and or students (i.e., being directly exposed to infectious secretions, e.g., being coughed on, OR being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes) have been separately notified and are also self-quarantining in accordance with CDC and TEA guidelines.

Spur ISD will only do remote learning for the next 2 weeks and will begin face to face instruction again on September 8th, 2020. All elementary students will be contacted by their teachers tomorrow and we will be making arrangements to get them their information.

Secondary students should log on to google classroom at their normal scheduled times for instruction. The bell schedule is located on the Spur ISD website.

Please do not hesitate to call your campus principal with questions regarding this change.I apologize for any inconvenience on you or your family. We are doing our best to try and alleviate any further exposure.

Thank you

Craig Hamilton

Spur ISD