Spur looking to get an HGTV makeover. Here’s how.

SPUR, Texas — Spur has a video entry in the HGTV Hometown Takeover contest. Ben and Erin Napier host a show which featured the transformation of their own hometown, Laurel, Mississippi.

The idea is to revitalize homes and the downtown area of a town while preserving the architecture and history. The Napiers will consider towns with a population of 40,000 or less.

The video entry from Spur, a town of 1,321 people a little more than 60 miles east of Lubbock, is 2:39 seconds. The video features several residents including Mayor Louise Jones.

“We are known as the tiny-house capital of the United States,” Jones said in the video.

“It’s got a lot of potential,” Jones said. “We got a lot of great structures. Some of them have been here a long time.”

“My dream is for the kids to have things to do,” Jones said.

One Spur resident in the video said, “We would be proud to show the rest of the country what they’re missing out on with small town life.”

