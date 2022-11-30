LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details after an officer was hit by a vehicle Tuesday night.

The LPD report identified the injured officer as John Murray.

At 9:10 p.m., police responded to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street. According to a police report, Matthew Plank, 44, was reversing out of a parking space. The report stated Plank “placed [his car] in drive and began to go towards [Murray] at a high rate of speed.”

According to the report, Plank left the parking lot and appeared to “flee the area.” Plank was detained after he stopped at the corner of 51st Street and Avenue X.

Murray told another officer that Plank hit him with the vehicle, and he was injured, according to the report. Police previously said Murray was taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

When searching the vehicle, officers found marijuana and “a medicine bottle with syrup inside,” according to the report.

Plank was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant along with other charges. As of Wednesday, jail records did not yet list a bond.

EDITORIAL NOTE: We are not always in a position to release the name of an officer. We did double-check with LPD to make sure it would not create a safety issue for the officer before publishing his name.