PLAINVIEW, Texas — Wayland Baptist University’s (WBU) Plainview campus is hosting a closing reception for its pop culture exhibit on Friday, Nov. 3. According to a press release, the exhibit has been extended a week.

“Fandom Fusion: A Pop Culture Celebration” is located at Mabee Regional Heritage Center and will run through Nov. 4. The exhibit is a pop-culture-themed exhibit full of collections of people from the university and Plainview community. Squishmallows, Funko Pops action figures and more fill the exhibit.

The reception is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, said the press release. Light refreshments will be served, and the “Feel and Guess” game from Way-Con 2023, WBU’s annual comic convention and gaming fair.

According to the press release, the exhibit was originally created in conjunction with Way-Con 23, which took place in September.

“We have been excited to show off favorite fandoms and interests, as well as deepen the understanding of our visitors regarding how pop-culture affects the world,” said KayLyn Bean, Director of Museums at WBU.

Temporary exhibits, such as “Fan Fusion” are in addition to the three museums (The Flying Queens Museum, Jimmy Dean Museum and Museum of the Llano Estacado) housed inside the Mabee, the press release concluded.