St. Andrew Church says it was broken into, vandalized

LUBBOCK, Texas — St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church was broken into and vandalized over the weekend, the church said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Photos posted to Facebook showed broken glass, broken furniture and items strewn across the church.

A GoFundMe was started, aiming to raise $75,000 to repair the church, which is located at 6001 81nd Street.

“This weekend, someone who must have been full of rage and pain broke into St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in Lubbock, TX, and destroyed everything they could,” the GoFundMe said.

A photojournalist on scene took these photos at the church.

The Lubbock Police Department said a police report had not been filed for the incident as of the time of this article.