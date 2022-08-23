The following is a press release from St. John’s United Methodist Church:



LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With Texas Tech football right around the corner, St. John’s United Methodist Church is making sure there is close and affordable parking available to fans. At the corner of 15th Street and University, St. John’s is only about a 10-minute walk to Jones AT&T Stadium.

Since 2009, St. John’s has offered game day parking, originally to help support youth participating in a conference-wide choir camp program. Over the years the church has only increased the price by $5, with game day parking still just $10. Many people who come to park hand the workers a $20 bill and tell them to keep the change. The parking lot opens four hours prior to kick-off to accommodate tailgaters and is accessible from the 15th Street entrance.

Now youth and congregation members alike work the games each home weekend, and the proceeds benefit youth projects, general budget and other ministries.

St. John’s supports community-wide organizations such as Family Promise, the South Plains Food Bank, Legal Clinic, Lubbock Pride, and many other groups. For decades, the church has hosted Boy Scout Troop 406.

“With the excitement Coach McGuire is bringing to the mix this season, we’re ready for full parking lots for all the home games,” said Rev. Josh Stueve, the church’s new senior pastor. “This is a fun thing to do as outreach to our Texas Tech neighbors and fans.”

The first home game is 7 p.m. Sept. 3 vs. the Murray State Raiders. St. John’s parking lots open at 3 p.m. and can be accessed via the entrance at the north side, on 15th Street.

(Press release from St. John’s United Methodist Church)