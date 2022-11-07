LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Historical Commission will present St. John’s United Methodist Church (UMC) with a Texas Historical Marker on Sunday, November 13.

According to a press release from St. John’s UMC, there will be a special celebratory worship service at 10:30 a.m. The market will then be unveiled around 11:30 a.m. A catered lunch will follow in the church’s Garden Room.

The church said the service will also be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.

“I’m thrilled that St. John’s is being honored with a historical marker,” said Rev. Josh Stueve, senior pastor at St. John’s in the press release. “As we reflect on our past, we are inspired to move forward, serving the community of Lubbock through the love of Christ.”

The church’s history began at the 1939 Annual Conference when Bishop Ivan Lee Holt announced that a new Methodist Church would be established near the campus of then-Texas Technological College.

St. John’s United Methodist Church is located at 1501 University Avenue.