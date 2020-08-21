St. Louis Encephalitis Virus and West Nile Virus confirmed by Lubbock Health Department in mosquito samples

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock Health Department has confirmed St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLE) and West Nile Virus (WNV) from mosquito virus screening samples collected in Lubbock. This is the first report of either SLE or WNV in Lubbock for 2020. Each year, vector control conducts mosquito surveillance throughout the county. Samples are taken to the Vector-borne Zoonoses Laboratory at Texas Tech University for screening. The laboratory notified the health department that samples tested positive for SLE and WNV.

Both WNV and SLE are viral diseases spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Humans are exposed to the virus when they are bitten by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. Neither virus can be spread person-to-person.

Most people infected with these viruses have no apparent illness. Initial symptoms of those who become ill include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness. Severe neuroinvasive disease (often involving encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain) occurs more commonly in older adults. In rare cases, long-term disability or death can result. There are no vaccines to prevent nor medications to treat SLE or WNV. Care is based on symptoms. Patients with suspected infections should be evaluated by a healthcare provider, appropriate serologic and other diagnostic tests ordered, and supportive treatment provided.

It is important for individuals to continue to take steps to avoid mosquito bites. These include:

Wearing an EPA registered insect repellant

Covering up with long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Keeping mosquitoes out of living areas by using air conditioning or intact window screens

Limiting outdoor activities during peak mosquito times

Dumping standing water around your home

For more information on St. Louis Encephalitis Virus visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website at: http://www.cdc.gov/sle/index.html

