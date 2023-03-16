LUBBOCK, Texas — If you’re a Lubbockite looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, you’re in luck.
We’ve compiled a list of local watering holes, restaurants and other businesses that will host events and deals that are so charming, you might say “pinch me!”
Food/drinks:
- Table 82, 4210 82nd St., #240 – Will offer draft green beer starting at 3:00 p.m. and live music at 7:00 p.m.
- Two Docs Brewing Co., 502 Texas Ave. – 5K run, with live music, vendors and food trucks to follow from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.
- Skooners Grill and Bar, 1617 University Ave. – Will offer green beer, Irish food and karaoke all night.
- Beef O’ Brady’s, 5510 4th St. – Starting at 4:00 p.m., the restaurant will offer Green Beer
Home Made Corned Beef & Cabbage, Shepard Pie.
- Little Woodrow’s, 6313 66th St. – Will offer green beer and frozens, Guinness and Jameson, Irish Breakfast specials, corned beef and cabbage, live music by Tech’s Celtic Ensemble, Spud Truck and Roll’n Bros Food Truck.
- The Spoon, 3604 5th St. – Will host ‘The Ducks St. Patrick’s Day Party.’ Door will open at 8:00 p.m. with a show from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m.
- The Garden, 1801 Buddy Holly Ave. #5136 – Will offer live music from Americana Soul Singer/Songwriter Zak Webb.
- Adventure Park, 5110 29th Dr. – Will offer $3 green beer all weekend and live music from Drew Cypert on Friday and Grupo Maldad on Saturday.
Something for everyone:
- Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street – Scavenger Hunt, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
- Dunkin’ Donuts – Will offer Irish Crème coffee available through March 21.
- Krispy Kreme – Will offer a free green donut when customers visit a location wearing green, March 16 and 17.
- Dutch Bros. – Will offer seasonal “Soft Top” flavors, Lucky Clover and Irish Crème available through March 19.
If you’d like to announce your business’ St. Patrick’s Day event, email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.