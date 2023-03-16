LUBBOCK, Texas — If you’re a Lubbockite looking for a way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, you’re in luck.

We’ve compiled a list of local watering holes, restaurants and other businesses that will host events and deals that are so charming, you might say “pinch me!”

Food/drinks:

Table 82, 4210 82nd St., #240 – Will offer draft green beer starting at 3:00 p.m. and live music at 7:00 p.m.

Two Docs Brewing Co., 502 Texas Ave. – 5K run, with live music, vendors and food trucks to follow from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Skooners Grill and Bar, 1617 University Ave. – Will offer green beer, Irish food and karaoke all night.

Beef O’ Brady’s, 5510 4th St. – Starting at 4:00 p.m., the restaurant will offer Green Beer

Home Made Corned Beef & Cabbage, Shepard Pie. Little Woodrow’s, 6313 66th St. – Will offer green beer and frozens, Guinness and Jameson, Irish Breakfast specials, corned beef and cabbage, live music by Tech’s Celtic Ensemble, Spud Truck and Roll’n Bros Food Truck.

The Spoon, 3604 5th St. – Will host ‘The Ducks St. Patrick’s Day Party.’ Door will open at 8:00 p.m. with a show from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m.

The Garden, 1801 Buddy Holly Ave. #5136 – Will offer live music from Americana Soul Singer/Songwriter Zak Webb.

Adventure Park, 5110 29th Dr. – Will offer $3 green beer all weekend and live music from Drew Cypert on Friday and Grupo Maldad on Saturday.

Something for everyone:

Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street – Scavenger Hunt, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Will offer Irish Crème coffee available through March 21.

Krispy Kreme – Will offer a free green donut when customers visit a location wearing green, March 16 and 17.

Dutch Bros. – Will offer seasonal “Soft Top” flavors, Lucky Clover and Irish Crème available through March 19.

If you’d like to announce your business’ St. Patrick’s Day event, email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.