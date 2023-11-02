LUBBOCK, Texas — Derek Kimbrough, 35, pleaded guilty on Thursday to Murder in connection to a 2021 stabbing at the Bentwood Apartments in Lubbock. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Police were called at 9:13 p.m. on July 2. The Lubbock Police Department said Jason Miranda, 36, was found with a “life-threatening stab wound” to his chest. An arrest warrant stated Kimbrough was standing over Miranda, covered in blood.

LPD said Miranda was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Court documents detailed blood “all over the living room floor and furniture” when investigators got to the scene. EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Kimbrough told authorities he took a “relentless beating” from Miranda and did not remember anything else. He then asked for his attorney. Kimbrough did not have any visible injuries or evidence of an assault, according to court documents.

Miranda’s loved ones gave victim impact statements and told Kimbrough he took ” a big part” of the family away. Miranda’s siblings told Kimbrough he ripped their family apart and took away their best friend. One of his brothers said, “I hope you find Jesus and hope he forgives you, because I can’t.”

Kimbrough will receive credit for 853 days spent behind bars.