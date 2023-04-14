LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a stabbing at the Ella Apartments on Thursday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in around 10:00 p.m. on the 1100 block of 58th Street about a “domestic disturbance and possible stabbing.”

Officers arrived and found Brandon Wilson, 33, with a stab wound on his upper torso, according to LPD.

After further investigation, LPD found out that Wilson was involved in a confrontation that led to a stabbing.

Ambrosia Mitchell, 33, was arrested for aggravated assault with additional warrants, said LPD

Mitchell was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.