LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing.

According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that location or if the patient just showed up. Police said those details were not yet available.

