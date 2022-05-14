LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the South Plains Food Bank:

After a two year hiatus, the National Association of Letter Carriers and South Plains Food Bank are once again gathering food items for Stamp Out Hunger on May 14th, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last year either of these organizations were able to participate in the national campaign that feeds millions across the country. That’s what makes this year so important.

“There are about 98,000 people facing food insecurity across the South Plains…” said Meagan Bratton, Chief Development Officer at the South Plains Food Bank. “During the Summer, families with children have to provide at least an extra 10 meals per week, per child, because they’re not getting those meals from schools. If you’re already struggling, that can really push a family over the edge. That’s what Stamp Out Hunger is looking to solve.”

The South Plains Food Bank is asking for donations of pre-packaged pouches of tuna and jars of peanut butter this year to strategically fill gaps in the nutrition of families facing food insecurity. “One of the most difficult things for us to provide families is protein…” says Jenifer Smith, Chief Operations Officer at the South Plains Food Bank. “That’s something that can really be a game changer when it comes to satiating hunger and providing proper nutrition.”

Letter Carriers will place official Stamp Out Hunger donation bags on doors Tuesday 5/10 – Thursday 5/12 to be filled and placed by the door Saturday, 5/14, where members of the NALC will then return to collect and deliver donations to the South Plains Food Bank.

For more information, visit https://www.nalc.org/community-service/food-drive

About the South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

