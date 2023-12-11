LUBBOCK, Texas – Even with rising antisemitism and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Lubbock community came together to celebrate the Jewish annual festival of lights, better known as Hanukkah.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents have surged 316% nationwide since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“This is a really cool night, the fifth night when we show that the light outweighs the darkness and outshines the darkness,” said Tray Payne, mayor of the City of Lubbock. “I know the community of Lubbock certainly stands in solidarity with the people of Israel and we want to show that support to them.”

Many who attended Monday’s menorah lighting at the South Plains Mall used the event as an opportunity to shed a positive light amid hate.

“A little bit of light illuminates a lot of darkness,” said Rabbi Zalman Braun with Chabad of Texas Towns. “You go into a dark room and use a little match, the whole room gets lit up, but it’s not just enough lighting one candle. We want to increase in light, so every night of Hanukkah, we add one more candle. The idea is every Mitzvah we do, every act of goodness and kindness makes the world a better place.”

Gregory Rushin, interim chief of the Lubbock Police Department, told the crowd his officers are always striving to make sure the community’s needs are being met.

“The faith-based community is something that’s very important to us,” Rushin said. “They try to do the same thing we do. They try to make people act right and do their best, and we try to do the same thing as well, so we need to work together. I need to get my face out and my voice out and make sure that they know that I’m accessible and we’re here to serve them.”

Rushin said it’s important for folks to speak out if something seems off.

“Never be one that says I knew I should have called the police, but instead, be the person who calls us,” Rushin said. “Let us figure it out and help be the eyes and the ears so we can protect our community.”

This year’s menorah lighting brought a significantly larger crowd than in years past which Braun said showed a strong statement of Jewish pride and confidence.

“The idea is just to stand strong, and not be embarrassed of who we are,” Braun said.

