Star ER another option for people to go to for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Star ER is a freestanding emergency department and another option for people to go to for COVID-19 cases. Hospitals are full and this emergency room is equipped to treat people for up to 23 hours in most cases.

Like many other hospitals Star ER is taking all precautions when it comes to their patients and staff. This emergency room can do anything any other hospital can.

“We diagnose and treat COVID-19,” Dr. Jon Skelton, medical director at Star ER, said. “There are times which patients are severely ill and we will need the service of a hospital, so we try to transfer those patients locally.”

According to officials there is a lot more testing done this time of year causing a higher case volume.

“We are having extended wait times in our hospital based emergency departments and also with just ambulance traffic,” Skelton said.

As local hospitals and ICUs are full according to city officials, Star ER is able to provide family-like care.

“We can handle anything that comes through our doors,” Tim Smith, facility director at Star ER, said. “It is nice to know that we can care for our community and we are deeply rooted and embedded in our community so it does kind of feel like a smaller more family type atmosphere.”

You can visit the City of Lubbock Health Department website to know when you can get tested and vaccinated.