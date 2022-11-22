LUBBOCK, Texas — StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) said in a press release it has received a grant award of $4,000 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The award was the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) and StarCare was one of only eight local Mental Health authorities in Texas to receive it, according to the press release.



The amount will be distributed throughout four years ($1,000 per year) to StarCare.

Below is a list of services StarCare said it will implement and/or improve as a result of the CCBHC-IA grant:

Crisis mental health services, including 24-hour mobile crisis teams, emergency crisis intervention and crisis stabilization

Screening, assessment, and diagnosis, including risk assessment

Patient-centered treatment planning

Comprehensive outpatient mental health and substance use services

Outpatient primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators and health risk

Targeted-case management

Psychiatric rehabilitation services, defined in Texas as mental health rehabilitation

Comprehensive community recovery supports, including peer support, counseling services and family support services

Intensive, community-based mental health care for members of the armed forces and veterans.

