LUBBOCK, Texas — StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) said in a press release it has received a grant award of $4,000 from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The award was the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic – Improvement and Advancement (CCBHC-IA) and StarCare was one of only eight local Mental Health authorities in Texas to receive it, according to the press release.
The amount will be distributed throughout four years ($1,000 per year) to StarCare.
Below is a list of services StarCare said it will implement and/or improve as a result of the CCBHC-IA grant:
- Crisis mental health services, including 24-hour mobile crisis teams, emergency crisis intervention and crisis stabilization
- Screening, assessment, and diagnosis, including risk assessment
- Patient-centered treatment planning
- Comprehensive outpatient mental health and substance use services
- Outpatient primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators and health risk
- Targeted-case management
- Psychiatric rehabilitation services, defined in Texas as mental health rehabilitation
- Comprehensive community recovery supports, including peer support, counseling services and family support services
- Intensive, community-based mental health care for members of the armed forces and veterans.
