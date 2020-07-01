StarCare offering mental health hotline following rise in COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from StarCare Specialty Health System.

StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) continues to offer support to citizens of Lubbock and surrounding communities following the confirmation of more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County. Community members are encouraged to call the StarCare COVID-19 Mental Health Hotline to speak with a qualified mental health professional (QMHP) who can provide access to a variety of confidential and anonymous services for coping with stress and anxiety caused by uncertain times.

To opt in to receive COVID information via text, people can text “StarCare” to 67634.

For COVID-related questions and to speak with a QMHP, people can call the StarCare COVID-19 Hotline at (806) 740-1450. This line is answered 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline will be available through July 23.

Kaley Daniel, corporate communications director, says the hotline is a channel for connectivity, information sharing and support. “As part of the Texans Recovering Together effort, the hotline aims to connect people with COVID-related information and resources,” Daniel said, “whether they have questions about local testing site locations or need someone to talk to because they’re feeling anxious about the challenges they may be facing because of the pandemic.”

Provided by a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant and in partnership with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), this hotline is one way StarCare provides access to a diverse array of specialty healthcare services that support and empower people as valued members of the community – a community where all people have hope and the opportunity to achieve their full potential for health and wellbeing.