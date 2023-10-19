LUBBOCK, Texas — Representatives from the Texas Veterans Commission were in Abilene for a “Big Check” presentation. StarCare was awarded two grants totaling $490,000 that will provide support to veterans receiving services through StarCare’s VetStar program.

The TVC Fund for Veteran’s Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families.

A press release said the $255,000 General Assistance Program Financial Assistance grant will allow VetStar to offer veterans and surviving spouses assistance with rent, utility payments, food vouchers, among other things.

A press release also said the $235,000 Veterans Mental Health Program Peer Support Services grant will allow VetStar to provide direct peer-to-peer services to trauma-affected veterans, and train peer volunteers.

For more information or if you require assistance from VetStar, click here.