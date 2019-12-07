StarCare Specialty Health System named Business of the Year by the Lubbock Chamber

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from StarCare Specialty Health System:

StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) received the Business of the Year Award at the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce’s (Chamber) Annual Business Meeting [Thursday]. The 5-Star Chamber celebration recognizes annual award winners and celebrates its member businesses.

An active Chamber member for more than 25 years, StarCare participates annually in many Chamber programs, such as Leadership Lubbock, and is a steadfast partner with the Chamber in legislative activities both in Austin and Lubbock. This is the first time StarCare has received this distinction.

Beth Lawson, StarCare Chief Executive Officer and current member the Chamber’s Board of Directors, said this distinction is an honor for all StarCare employees.

“Each and every day, StarCare employees help people have hope,” Lawson said. “To be recognized with this esteemed award among other community leaders emboldens the difference we try hard to make in the lives of so very many people in our community.”

The mission of StarCare Specialty Health System is to provide a diverse array of specialty healthcare services that support and empower people as valued members of the community. As a state-designated mental health, substance addiction and intellectual disabilities authority, StarCare has the responsibility for the development, management and oversight of a system of care providers that serves more than 8,000 individuals within the five counties of Cochran, Crosby, Hockley, Lubbock and Lynn.

