StarCare Specialty Health System provides COVID-19 mental health hotline through mental wellness month

StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) aims for all people to think about mental health and selfcare to be as important as their next work out. During Mental Wellness Month (January), StarCare encourages people to add a few minutes each day to focus on their mental wellness. Steps such as keeping a regular schedule, staying connected to friends and loved ones, using positive language and thinking, staying active and monitoring sleep and diet can all help combat symptoms of serious mental illness, manage stress and build and increase an overall sense of well-being.

As our community moves into 2021 and continues to face physical and emotional effects of COVID-19, it is equally as important to keep mental health effects in view. To help community members who may be struggling with symptoms of anxiety, depression and stress – such as anger, fatigue, tension, sleep loss, etc. – and who may be feeling disconnected and lonely, StarCare provides a COVID-19 Mental Health Hotline. Individuals are encouraged to call the anonymous hotline to speak with a qualified mental health professional (QMHP) who can provide access to a variety of local confidential services and provide mental wellness tips for coping with stress and anxiety caused by uncertain times.



“Our hotline can be a resource for people to decide the next steps they will take through offering both referrals to the community resources and strategies for coping with anxiety, depression, and stress.” Stephanie King, Crisis Counseling Program Crisis Counselor, said. “Sometimes, all a person needs is someone to listen to their concerns and help them see there is hope.”



The StarCare COVID-19 Mental Health Hotline is answered 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (806) 740-1450. Individuals can also opt in to receive COVID information via text by sending “StarCare” to 67634.



Since October, majority of the callers have expressed common disaster reactions of isolation, anxiety, fear, sleep issues, and difficulty concentrating



Provided by a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant and in partnership with Texas Health and Human Services, this hotline is one way StarCare provides access to a diverse array of specialty healthcare services that support and empower people as valued members of the community – a community where all people have hope and the opportunity to achieve their full potential for health and wellbeing.



StarCare is the state-designated mental health, substance addiction and intellectual disabilities authority for the development, management and oversight of a system of care providers that serves more than 12,000 individuals within the five counties of Cochran, Crosby, Hockley, Lubbock and Lynn.

