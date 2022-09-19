The following is a press release from StarCare Specialty Health System:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — StarCare Specialty Health System (StarCare) is honored to announce it has received a $22,000 grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF), which will provide support to Veterans receiving services through StarCare’s VetStar program. This generous gift will fund transportation vouchers, home repairs and modifications, and temporary financial assistance for local Veterans.

Beth Lawson, StarCare’s Chief Executive Officer, states “StarCare Specialty Health System and our VetStar Program are extremely grateful to the Disabled Veteran National Foundation for entrusting us with this award. This is an important opportunity for us to partner with them in our shared mission to serve those who have served. Partnerships like these are paramount to helping veterans across the South Plains access lifesaving and life-sustaining mental health services.”

Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt.Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, “We are very excited to partner with StarCare Specialty Health System. The mental health of our veterans is a top priority of our organization and the VetStar program will deliver life-sustaining mental health services to our disabled and at-risk veterans.”

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk Veterans who leave the military wounded – physically or psychologically – after defending our safety and our freedom. DVNF achieves this mission by:

Offering direct financial support to Veteran organizations that address the unique needs of Veterans, and whose missions align with that of DVNF.

Providing supplemental assistance to homeless and low-income Veterans through the Health & Comfort program and various empowerment resources.

Providing an online resource database that allows Veterans to navigate the complex process of seeking benefits that they are entitled to as a result of their military service, as well as additional resources they need.

Serving as a thought leader on critical policy issues within the Veteran community and educating the public accordingly.

The mission of StarCare Specialty Health System is to provide access to a diverse array of specialty healthcare services that support and empower people as valued members of the community.

VetStar’s mission is to serve those who served by connecting Veterans and their families to resources they need during times of transition. VetStar works at the intersection of mental health and Veterans experiencing barriers to re-entering the community.

(Press release from StarCare Specialty Health System)