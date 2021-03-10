Start date for trial against Lubbock dentist Jason White pushed back to early November

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a federal judge approved a request by federal prosecutors to push back the start date of the trial against Lubbock Dentist Jason Paul White.

Federal prosecutors said they needed more time to prosecute White for crimes related to child pornography and enticement of a minor.

They had originally requested the start of his trial be moved from April 5, 2021 to October 26, 201

However, Judge James Hendix ruled Wedneday the trial would begin on November 1, 2021.

Hendrix’s ruling said, “The Court agrees with the United States and finds that the case is so unusual

and complex-due to the complex and time-consuming nature of the electronic discovery,

the number of alleged victims and their locations outside of Lubbock, and the span of time

covered by the anticipated Superseding Indictment-that it is unreasonable to expect

adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings and for trial within the time limits established

by the Speedy Trial Act.”

Federal agents raided White’s home and business in January. He was arrested and later indicted.