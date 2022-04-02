LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Startups get a leg up at Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub at Research Park.

The Texas Tech Accelerator program provides a big boost to local startups and nonprofits launching new ventures to success. Fifteen startups have been selected to participate in sixth cohort, three of which are nonprofit organizations competing in the first-ever Social Innovation Challenge.

“I am so inspired by the heart and resilience of these teams competing at such a high level for a spot in our Accelerator, mentored by our community,” said Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Texas Tech Accelerator is designed to help faculty, students and other entrepreneurs in the region launch startup companies or discover licensing opportunities based on inventions of university technology to make an impact to benefit the people in this community and around the world.

Participation in the Texas Tech Accelerator is based on a competitive application process. Each team of entrepreneurs receives a $25,000 seed grant. Startups will learn the Lean Launch program, have access to a dedicated team of iTTU Mentors and one year of collaborative workspace in the Texas Tech Innovation Hub’s Base Camp. The program is made possible with the generous support of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

2022 Texas Tech Accelerator competitors

3 CulinaryMed Doc: A software program consisting of culinary medicine videos for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and more that will be delivered directly to the patient via an app equipped with machine learning that will customize recipes, meal plans and nutrition education for each person to help them manage their chronic disease nutritionally.

Team: Allison Childress and Shannon Galyean, both assistant professors in the Department of Nutritional Sciences, and Michelle Alcorn, an assistant professor in the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management.

AlvMat: A smart-breathing window that can automatically detect indoor-outdoor air quality and initiate air exchange to improve it by pumping air in and out 24/7 without any human intervention.

Team: Wei Li, an associate professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, and Shakil Shimul, a doctoral candidate in the College of Architecture.

Amie Health: A digital health platform and artificial intelligence chatbot helping individuals with invisible and chronic illnesses thrive at work.

Founder: Margaret Melville

BlueVerse: The world’s largest data platform that owns no data.

Team: Alec Hernandez, Mason Still, Taylor Brewster, Drew Pickens, all Texas Tech students.

FloCard: A technology that enables automotive dealerships to introduce face-to-face traffic into customer relationship management systems via digital business cards.

Team: Javien Thompson, Emanuel Krinkey, Christian Valadez, Seathan Schiller and Tae Thompson.

G&G Ranch: Crop-canopy netting kits that enable West Texas farmers to grow organically with less time and resources.

Team: Gabrielle Hale, a doctoral candidate in the Department of Plant and Soil Science, and Gary Hale.

HiPR Innovations: A technology focused on developing solutions to prevent pressure ulcer development.

Team: Krishan Sachdev, a student in the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine, and Koushalya Sachdev, Samuel Zhang and David Chun.

Local LBK: A platform that develops new models of community and economic development through technology and collaboration.

Team: Taylor McAlpine, community member.

MYDBrain: A platform that applies deep technologies to the health care industry.

Team: Kyle Springer, a TTUHSC student in the School of Health Professions, and Bre Ward.

StarKrug: A company that develops innovative medical technologies to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Team: Ian Stark and Baxter Krug, both doctoral students in technical communication.

Rapid Molecular Diagnostics: A technology that initially seeks to provide rapid testing of emergency patients for urgent health care providers.

Team: Matthew Maale, Gregory Tobin, Gerhard Maale, John Randall and Taralyn Wiggin, community members.

Vino Polish: Mobile crossflow filtration services for the beverage Industry, particularly wineries, cideries and meaderies.

Team: Michael Hellman, Texas Tech alumnus.

2022 Social Innovation Challenge competitors

Innovative Guidance, Entrepreneurship & Outreach Center: Its mission is to empower marginalized communities through accountability and entrepreneurship.

Founder: Jaafar Abdullah

East Lubbock Art House: A nonprofit arts organization dedicated to a cultural playground for the arts and activism.

Founder: Danielle East

East Lubbock Resident Owned Business Initiative: A six-week pre-apprenticeship program to help young people learn a skilled trade, career readiness and financial literacy to get them on a pathway to success.

Founder: Reggie Dial

