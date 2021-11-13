Startups to Pitch for $10,000 Top Prize in Texas Tech’s Own ‘Shark Tank™’

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University‘s Innovation Hub at Research Park has announced the 11 teams of startup entrepreneurs advancing to the 2021 iLaunch Competition finals.

The competition, which involves entrepreneurs from Texas Tech and the West Texas community, is designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies. The iLaunch finals afford competitors the opportunity to pitch to a real investor panel to win the top prize of $10,000. The public and media are invited to attend the event, which will be held from 2-5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19) at the Innovation Hub, 3911 Fourth St.

Immediately following the iLaunch Competition finals, the winners will be announced during the Hub’s Entrepreneur Social, a networking event for entrepreneurs and community members that is open to the public and media. The Entrepreneur Social is from 5-6:30 p.m.

The finalists are:

3 CulinaryMed Docs | An electronic repository of various culinary medicine education videos created by registered dietitians to assist people with an acute or chronic disease to improve their diet quality and overall health.

Team lead: Shannon Galyean, Texas Tech faculty

Blue Barrel Scientific | Revisiting decades-old technology to make high-capacity injection molding machines accessible to small businesses.

Team lead: Jared Kuker, community entrepreneur

FLO Card Inc. | Manufacturing lead-generating digital business cards.

Team lead: Javien Thompson, community entrepreneur

GigME | An online marketplace that facilitates temporary job placements between businesses and gig workers.

Team lead: Osagie Azenabor, Texas Tech student

HiPR Innovation, Inc. | Medical devices designed to prevent pressure ulcers.

Team lead: Harikishan Sachdev, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center student

Hustlyn Co. | A Christian-based apparel and accessory brand that promotes mental health through products for success in daily aspirations and healthy living.

Team lead: Nathaniel Tavarez, Texas Tech student

StarKrug | A multi-layered, temperature-sensitive sticker that changes color to indicate when an insulin vial has gone bad.

Team lead: Baxter Krug, Texas Tech student

Treasure Trove | Aims to establish a platform with a focus on sustainability, where people can access authentic and locally produced goods from other countries and cultures.

Team lead: Mohammad Alimohammadirokni, Texas Tech student

Truckky | Connects pickup truck drivers to marketplace buyers and sellers to provide a convenient way to transport large goods locally.

Team lead: Lawzeem Latif, Texas Tech student

Vofspace | Consolidates virtual meeting space, scheduling, payment collections and client communications into a single dashboard.

Team lead: Joshua Wood, community entrepreneur

Innovative Guidance & Outreach Center | An entrepreneurial hub that connects marginalized populations with the access, tools and resources to be successful entrepreneurs.

Team lead: Jaafar Abdullah, community entrepreneur

