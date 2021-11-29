State agency, local non-profit team up to provide Christmas baskets

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Llano Estacado Silver Star Board:



The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board members will come together Monday/Tuesday, November 30th/December 1st to create and distribute Christmas baskets of clothing and food for specific APS clients that live in Lubbock. Baskets will be created at the Texas Adult Protective Services office at 5121 69th street. Baskets will include a special treat of Blue Bell Ice Cream, in addition to clothing, household items and food.

The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to support certain clients of APS. The board is composed of civic-minded citizens who are employed in senior adult related fields or are retired. Members recognize the limited funding that APS receives to provide concrete/financial assistance to its clients and commit to helping the needy. The board also has an assigned APS staff liaison (no voting privilege) who attends board meetings, schedule permitting. The organization depends heavily upon the generosity of the general public and businesses in our area for funding.

The Llano Estacado Silver Star Board serves an average of 660 clients that live in Lubbock and the surrounding counties. The typical client served is someone 65 or older or disabled persons 18 and over who have been identified by APS personnel as having been subject to abuse, neglect or exploitation. Most are low-income. Many have serious health problems or physical disabilities and live in dire circumstances. Frequently the victims are homebound. Some elders maintain their own home, others live with family, friends or in elder care facilities. Examples of assistance provided include: help with rent, utilities, portable heaters and air conditioners, transportation, ramps for disabled clients, unusual medical/dental needs, emergency pet care, small home repairs, repairs to utility lines, emergency food and hygiene or cleaning supplies.

Elder abuse, being a “hidden issue” in society adds a degree of difficulty in procuring funds. Elder abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect (including self-neglect) and abandonment. The perpetrators include children, other family members, spouses and friends as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living and other facilities.

Signs of elder abuse may be missed by professionals working with older Americans because of lack of awareness and adequate training on detecting abuse. The elderly may be reluctant to report abuse themselves because of fear of retaliation, lack of physical and/ or cognitive ability to report, or because they do not want to get the perpetrator in trouble.

John Robison (jrrumble@gmail.com)

Jess Peterson (jpeterson55@suddenlink.net)

