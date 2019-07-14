State approves $300,000 in funding for improvements to the Denver City Airport

DENVER CITY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $300,000 in funding to make improvements to the Denver City Airport during its June meeting. The funds will be used for planned airport enhancements including the engineering and designs for pavement improvements.

A project consultant will be selected this summer.

The project is being funded through the city of Denver City, Yoakum County and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, including the Denver City Airport.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)