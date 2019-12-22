State approves funding for Floydada Municipal Airport

FLOYDADA, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $666,667 in funding for the Floydada Municipal Airport during their December meeting. The funds will be used to make pavement improvements at the facility.

No timeline has been set for the work to take place but project bids are scheduled to be accepted this winter.

The project is being funded through the city of Floydada and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, including the Floydada Municipal Airport.

This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.

Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

