State approves funds for the Yoakum County Airport
PLAINS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from TxDOT:
The Texas Transportation Commission approved approximately $464,500 for planned improvements to the Yoakum County Airport during their monthly meeting held [in late October]. The funds will be used for the design and construction of pavement improvements to the airport facility.
A project consultant will begin designs this fall.
The project is being funded through Yoakum County and the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state's general aviation system, including the Yoakum County Airport.
This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.
Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.
For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.
(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation in Lubbock)
