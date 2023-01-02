CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will begin a $23.5 million roadway improvement project along State Highway 207 in Crosby County in early January.

According to a press release from the TxDOT Lubbock District, the project will involve than 11 miles of State Highway 207, from Farm-to-Market Road 40 East to the Garza County line.

The project’s completion date is scheduled for late summer 2025.

“The project is making needed improvements and repairs to the pavement and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadway,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E, TxDOT Plainview Area engineer overseeing the project in the press release. “Crews will soon start work by upgrading the drainage structures and making culvert repairs before moving onto work to repair and resurface the road.”

TxDOT said motorists will see traffic reduced to one-lane at various times and guided through the project limits via flaggers and/or temporary signals as crews rebuild the roadbed and resurfaces the roadway over the next two years.

“Drivers should be aware that speed limits in the active construction areas will be reduced,” Bozeman added in the press release. “Speed limits in certain areas will be reduced to 45 mph, so we caution drivers to stay alert.”

No overnight lane closures are planned throughout the project’s duration.