State historian to lecture on “Historic Buildings of Lubbock” on Saturday, March 23

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Dr. Monte Monroe will give a lecture at the Mahon Library titled “Historic Buildings of Lubbock” which will give the general public an appreciation of the local history of Lubbock, Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Texas Tech University faculty member Monte L. Monroe as the Texas State Historian on September 26, 2018. In that role, Monroe is responsible for increasing public knowledge about the rich and diverse history of the state, encouraging the teaching of Texas history in public schools, consulting with state leaders to promote Texas history and making presentations on Texas history topics. His term as Texas State Historian lasts until September 26, 2020.

This lecture is part of the Lubbock Public Library’s “Celebrate Texas History Month.”

For more information, contact the Lubbock Public Library at (806) 775-2835.

This program was made possible in part with a grant from Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, museum exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, please visit Humanities Texas online at http://www.humanitiestexas.org or call 512.440.1991.

Date :

Saturday, March 23, 2019



Time :

2 p.m.

Location :

Mahon Library Community Room, 1306 9th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401

(News release from the City of Lubbock)