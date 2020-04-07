State inspection showed problems at Whisperwood long before recent COVID-19 deaths

LUBBOCK, Texas– After City of Lubbock officials confirmed Monday that five out of the six COVID-19-related fatalities in Lubbock were related to the Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, EverythingLubbock.com decided to look up violations at the nursing facility.

Inspections last June indicated multiple state violations at Whisperwood.

Multiple health code violations were reported on June 27, 2019, according to the Texas Health and Human Services website.

Those violations are listed below:

The facility did not provide care in a way that keeps or builds each resident’s dignity and self-respect.

The facility did not store, cook, and give out food in a safe and clean way.

The facility did not write and use policies that forbid mistreatment, neglect and abuse of residents and theft of residents’ property.

The facility failed to make sure that persons serving food wear clean clothes and hair nets or caps and have clean hands and fingernails.

The facility failed to offer employees hepatitis B vaccination within 10 days or at a later date if the employee requested a vaccination and is still at risk.

The facility failed to protect the residents’ personal privacy.

The facility failed to provide services related to protecting the resident’s privacy.

The facility failed to screen employees according to CDC guidelines prior to providing services in the facility or require all persons providing services under an outside resource contract to provide evidence of a current tuberculosis screening or the fac (sic)

Inspection information provided by the HHS website.

Those violations were not corrected until July 20, 2019.

The last violation was dated on June 25, 2019, that states, “The facility failed to have locks on the control doors that will unlock when a button at the main staff station or at the monitoring station in the unit is pressed,” according to the HHS website.

That violation was not corrected until August 11, 2019.

The facility has a total bed count of 126 and is owned by Lubbock II Enterprises LLC, according to HHS.

EverythingLubbock.com attempted to reach out to Whisperwood for comment, but they had not returned our call at the time of this publication.

