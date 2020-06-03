State law prohibits roofers and contractors from eliminating or reducing deductibles on roofing jobs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Roofers and insurance adjusters in the South Plains are warning residents to be wary of contractors offering to reduce or get rid of their deductible cost on a roofing job.

House Bill #2102 went into effect in the fall of 2019. It states that it is a requirement of property owners to pay insurance deductibles. The law also requires roofers to have the law printed on their contracts. Violators could face a fine of up to $2,000 and jail time of up to six months.

Clark Kunkel, owner of Clark Roofing and Construction, said it’s important to research a roofing business or contractor before hiring them. He said some contractors come in from out of town and try to appear local.

“They come in and they’ll get an address, a local 806 number and start advertising that they are a local roofing company,” he said.

Kunkel said businesses that break the law in offering to lower deductible costs could also compromise the quality of materials they use and their workmanship.

“Your roof and your home is your most prized possession,” he said. “You want to take care of it so you want people that respect it and take care of it.”

Ches Bostick, owner at Abba Claims Consultants, said it was common in the past for contractors to find creative ways to offer a discount on the deductible but since the law changed, people should be careful.

“Now the insurance company can actually ask you for proof and you could have to produce a canceled check to show them that you’ve paid that deductible,” he said. “That’s your obligation when you make an insurance agreement with your agent and you buy a policy that you’re going to pay that deductible.”