LUBBOCK, Texas — State representatives, local lawmakers and agricultural industry leaders come to Lubbock November 17 and 18 for “The Future of Rural Texas.” A series of discussions organized by the Texas Tribune on big issues for rural Texans will include education, broadband Internet, healthcare and the economy.

Speakers include State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock, Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec.

Those wishing to attend in person can do so Thursday 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Allen Theatre (Student Union Building) or Friday 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. Those wishing to attend online can do so at texastribune.org.

Media support is provided by KAMC’s Talking Points and EverythingLubbock.com