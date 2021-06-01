State officials tell federal court Lubbock is not breaking the law with abortion ordinance

Signs both for and against the proposed Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas– In a letter from Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, it stated that the ordinance for the “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” does not break the law, due to a bill recently passed in the Texas Legislature and signed by the governor.

Recently enacted Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) in the Texas Legislature clarified it does not prevent cities like Lubbock from imposing regulations like “those that Planned Parenthood challenges,” according to Paxton’s letter.

Under previous court cases, SB 8 “is relevant before its effective date” of September 1. The ordinance took effect Tuesday (June 1).

Planned Parenthood accused the city that its ordinance is preempted because it is more “stringent,” according to Paxton’s letter.

Furthermore, the attorney general’s office said state law is “clear enough” for the court to reject Planned Parenthood’s claims.

Last month, voters decided to make Lubbock a sanctuary city, prompting the response from Planned Parenthood.

The Lubbock City Council unanimously voted against the ordinance in November 2020, stating it was unconstitutional and unenforceable.

