LUBBOCK, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Department of Emergency Management to prepare state resources for possible wildfires in West Texas and across the state Monday.

The National Weather Service has warned that elevated to critical fire weather is possible Tuesday from the Panhandle to South Texas, and the Texas A&M Forest Service warns of “an active wildfire period” in Lubbock and Amarillo through Wednesday.

“As strong winds and increased fire dangers are forecasted across the Lone Star State, Texans are encouraged to stay weather-aware and heed guidance from their local officials to keep their loved ones safe,” Gov. Abbott said.

Fire chiefs and fire marshals around Lubbock explained the risks and urged the public to act responsibly to mitigate them.

“When winter hits, the fields dry out… we have all this vegetation that is now dry, so the conditions are going to be ripe tomorrow for those wildfires,” West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Smith said. If a fire does break out tomorrow, it stands the risk of running very wild very fast.”

Chief Smith said local wildfires commonly stem from burning trash in high winds, careless discarding of cigarettes, dragging chains from cars, downed power lines, and hot brakes.

Lubbock Fire Marshal Brent Smith said the city is increasing fire preparedness this week by staffing two additional fire tankers and three additional brush trucks, which are specifically designed to combat grass fires. They will also be sending multiple engines to reported fires to prepare for potential wind spread.

“The Emergency Operations Center is always monitoring the weather, so we’re always prepared for incoming weather threats,” Brent Smith said.

In addition, state resources will assist local departments. Chief Tim Smith mentioned what they call the “TIFMAS Team” – the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System – that stations fire trucks across the state and can “come together as strike forces in pre-designated locations.”

Gov. Abbott’s office said three strike teams, including 75 firefighters and 15 fire engines have been rostered from TIFMAS, as well as additional tankers and helicopters stationed around the state.

Lubbock County issued a burn ban for many southeast parts of the county at the end of January, and Chief Smith says he is not aware of any violations or wildfires since.

“Hats off to the community, hats off to the fire departments down there, for being diligent and being aware,” he said.

“The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions and is fully prepared to respond to any potential wildfire activity that could impact our communities,” Governor Abbott said.

His office directs Texans to visit ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and resources.