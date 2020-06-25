State regulators order Lubbock woman to cease and desist practicing medicine without a license

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Medical Board said on Thursday it ordered Ning Qian, L.Ac. (Licensed Acupuncturist), of Lubbock to cease and desist from practicing medicine without a license.

The board said on June 12 it entered into an agreed order with Qian.

The board found that Qian “engaged in the unlicensed practice of medicine by claiming Chinese acupuncture is a cure for more than 47 different diseases, which was published in an article.”

Although licensed for acupuncture, the TMB said she was not licensed to practice medicine.

EverythingLubbock.com found the article which was date-stamped in April, 2018.

Among other things, the article said, “The World Health Organization recognizes at least 47 kinds of diseases that can be treated with acupuncture.”

The end of the article invited people to call or drop by her office for an appointment.

The documentation from TMB on Thursday did not mention any fine, fee or punishment — only an agreed order to stop practicing medicine without a license.