State regulators suspend Lubbock respiratory therapist after he was arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended the permit of Robert Lee Lopez, a Lubbock respiratory care practitioner, after his arrest for possession of a controlled substance, according to a release Friday.

According to the release, Lopez was charged “following an incident involving the theft of fentanyl,” a narcotic.

The release said his permit was suspended “after determining his continuation in the practice of respiratory care poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

Lopez was not listed in jail records as of Friday and presumably was able to post bond. EverythingLubbock.com is working to get more official records. Please check back for updates.

The following is a press release from the Texas Medical Board:

Texas Board of Respiratory Care suspends Lubbock RCP

On December 16, 2021, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Respiratory Care temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas respiratory care practitioner permit of Robert Lee Lopez, Jr., RCP (Permit No. RCP00077859), after determining his continuation in the practice of respiratory care poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel found that Mr. Lopez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Lubbock County Jail following an incident involving the theft of fentanyl.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Mr. Lopez, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Mr. Lopez.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.