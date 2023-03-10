AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, State Representative Carl Tepper filed House Bill 3682. If passed, it would prevent employers and public universities from using affirmative action in official decisions.

“We just want to be Americans, and we want to get beyond race,” Rep. Tepper said. “We seem to keep struggling with this thing, and we can’t seem to wash it out of us.”

This filing follows Rep. Tepper’s three bills (HB 1006, HB 1033, HB 1046) filed in December 2022 that would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in public universities and in government entities.

“We’re all different creeds and colors, religions, and races,” Rep. Tepper said. “We want to be rated on our abilities and our natural abilities, our hard work and our talent.”

Affirmative action is an effort to increase employment and educational opportunities for underrepresented groups. Rep. Tepper feels it does more harm than good.

“You’re trying to create opportunities for people who traditionally haven’t had these opportunities,” Rep. Tepper said. “I think it’s just caused the reverse or an opposite sort of reaction. I think people feel like they’ve been left out. I think there’s reverse discrimination.”

Gracie Gomez is the chair of the Lubbock County Democratic Party. She released a statement to EverythingLubbock.com in response to this filing.

"Sadly, in this country, there are very valid reasons why affirmative action was put into place and discrimination made illegal. There are groups of Americans that have been discriminated against for the mere reason of the color of skin and ethnicity. This discrimination occurred in the past and is very much still alive today. Tepper's legislation serves to regress this country to the days when discrimination was legal and was allowed to happen with no accountability and no repercussions to those who will continue to practice it with free abandon with what Tepper is attempting to pass. His legislation also serves to further the divide in equality for all and he and his colleagues who support it should be ashamed of their actions. To those who know this is wrong and regressive, I ask that you please get out and vote – that is the only way to take away the power of these "leaders" who clearly only serve themselves and those like them." Gracie Gomez, Lubbock County Democratic Party Chair

Rep. Tepper argued that if we ban affirmative action, racist practices will end in public universities and government entities.

“Texas Tech is among pretty much all the state universities utilize race as one factor in determining someone’s ability to get admitted to these colleges,” Rep. Tepper said. “There’s been a lot of race consideration of getting jobs as faculty or administration or other, so we’d like to eliminate that part of the process and just let people stand on their own merit.”

Rep. Tepper is not the first to file legislation like this. He’s hoping Texas will join the nine other states who have already parted ways with affirmative action.

“This will be one more step to neutralize the factor of race in our interactions as citizens, and finally come together as Americans,” Rep. Tepper said.

The last day to file a bill in Texas is March 10. A vast majority of the bills filed do not end up becoming state laws. Last session, lawmakers in the Texas House and Senate filed nearly 7,000 bills, and only around 1,000 of them were passed.

For more information on House Bill 3682, visit capitol.texas.gov.