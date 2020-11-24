State suspends Lubbock physician license after arrest for underage prostitution

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Medical Board announced Tuesday it had temporarily suspended the Texas physician-in-training permit of Dr. Bhavik Kantibhai Patel, D.O. after his February arrest for felony prostitution.

Patel was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department after a human-trafficking operation and charged with soliciting an underage prostitute, a second-degree felony.

Patel’s criminal case was still pending as of Tuesday. Since his arrest, Patel has posted bond and was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Read the release by the Texas Medical Board below:

On November 19, 2020, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas physician-in-training permit of Bhavik Kantibhai Patel, D.O. (Lic. No. BP10063344), after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel found that Dr. Patel was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department and charged with prostitution/other payor person under eighteen years of age, a second-degree felony, and was later dismissed from his residency program.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Patel, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Patel.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.