The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Statement from City of Lubbock, Texas Tech University Regarding COVID-19 Case Count

The City of Lubbock and Texas Tech University released a joint statement Wednesday to clarify how positive Coronavirus cases at the university are reported and counted in the overall Lubbock County case count.

“The City of Lubbock Health Department is the authoritative source for the official COVID-19 case count for Lubbock County. Positive test results from Texas Tech University are reported to the Health Department daily, and are made available on the university’s COVID-19 dashboard daily. However, due to the constant efforts to reconcile data accurately, Texas Tech’s numbers may not be reflected in the Health Department/City of Lubbock’s case count the same day they are reported, which leads to different reporting numbers. The Texas Tech positive case numbers will always be included in the official Lubbock County case count, but ONLY after necessary information is carefully gathered and properly vetted.”

